Corinne Kemp

Icon Project

Corinne Kemp
Corinne Kemp
  • Save
Icon Project icon 3d rendering
Download color palette

3D icons
Client: LeShop.ch

Mandate: Icon conception & creation for Switzerland's number one online supermarket

http://www.kemppro.com/KP_3D_icons_Leshopch.html

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Corinne Kemp
Corinne Kemp

More by Corinne Kemp

View profile
    • Like