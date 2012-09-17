Drew Rios

Invaders!

Drew Rios
Drew Rios
Hire Me
  • Save
Invaders! album art cover music digital ufos space explosion fire ray invaders
Download color palette

Crazy album cover i'm working on with tons of movie poster influences :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Drew Rios
Drew Rios
I design weeb things & keeb things
Hire Me

More by Drew Rios

View profile
    • Like