un-NYPD Badge

un-NYPD Badge
Some friends thought it would be awesome to hire security guards to protect protestors from the NYPD, on this anniversary of Occupy Wall Street. So, they did- and I whipped up a one-color badge for the security detail last night at 3am.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
