CSS-only Flipping Music Player

CSS-only Flipping Music Player
Inspired by @Sanadas' concept and @Daryl Ginn's flipper, I've created this little thingy with CSS only, just for fun/learning purposes. Feel free to use it if you need to! Feedback is welcome!

Click here to see it in action.

PS. works on webkit browsers only, mainly because I am lazy :)

Rebound of
Music player
By Sanadas young
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
