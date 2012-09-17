Aaron K. White

Social Connect Buttons Shot
I lost the source for the old buttons, so I've recreated them in Illustrator CS6. You can grab the source here: https://dl.dropbox.com/u/2333116/social_connect-buttons.ai

Icons are from Gedy Rivera - lifetreecreative.com
Font- PT Sans

Rebound of
Connect with Buttons
By Aaron K. White
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
