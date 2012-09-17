Ash Lyons

AccuConnect Homepage dropdown

Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons
  • Save
AccuConnect Homepage dropdown accuconnect homepage icon icons dropdown navigation menu
Download color palette

Boss wants a dropdown menu instead of how I originally designed it, so I redesigned the icons for a navigation bar.

2e64d63d43c44a61db3e580fb3a9606d
Rebound of
AccuConnect Homepage Icons
By Ash Lyons
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons

More by Ash Lyons

View profile
    • Like