Christopher Avila

Steven Meier Minimalistic Concept [Edited]

Christopher Avila
Christopher Avila
  • Save
Steven Meier Minimalistic Concept [Edited] helvetica minimalistic minimal attorneys logo concept
Download color palette

Logo concept for Steven Meir: Attorneys At Law. I wanted to try something modern and minimalist. Looking for some C&C.

I fixed the typo in the name from the first version as well as the aligning of the scale with the name "Steven Meier".

F0b0e0ca36e72258e47f0c3bc90e4f74
Rebound of
Steven Meier Minimalistic Concept
By Christopher Avila
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Christopher Avila
Christopher Avila

More by Christopher Avila

View profile
    • Like