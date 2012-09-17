Darren Ansley

Hand Drawn Alphabet

Hand Drawn Alphabet type hand-drawn letters
Started initial explorations for an identity project. Got caught up in creating the letterforms and drew all the uppercase letters, even though I won't need them.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
