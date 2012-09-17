Connor Gaughan

Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
couch icon minimalist
Can't remember what this couch icon was for, but it was done a while back. Seemed like a good fit for a Dribbble shot.

Figured this would be better to post than all the wireframes and site maps I've been doing over the past few months.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
