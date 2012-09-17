Kuba Holuj

Folk nav

Kuba Holuj
Kuba Holuj
  • Save
Folk nav folk navigation current page colorful folksy
Download color palette

A more folksy, light-hearted, design for a southern client.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Kuba Holuj
Kuba Holuj

More by Kuba Holuj

View profile
    • Like