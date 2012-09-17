Kim Bjork

Holy Geisha

Full size: http://bit.ly/UfmIhS
My third photo manipulation of Holy Mary and a Geisha (芸者).
Watch the first one here: http://bit.ly/Ud6Hc9
Watch the second one here: http://bit.ly/PpJhQO
Estimated time 2 hrs

Holy Mary: http://bit.ly/NE3Q9x
Geisha: http://bit.ly/PJR8e0
Background: http://bit.ly/RZwJ0B

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
