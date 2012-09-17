Julie Ann Horvath

Learn Git. Do it now.

I just threw a little bit of primer on the newly open-sourced http://teach.github.com/ for our rad training team here at GitHub.

This site is packed with good resources/training materials/coursework for learning Git and unlocking all of its secrets. Every human who designs and/or builds software should learn them some Git. If not just a little small tiny bit.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
