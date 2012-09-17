Jonathan Patalot ✈

Concept for Section Fronts iPhone 5

Tweaked it a bit and added our USA Today font. Big difference and more appealing than helvetica.

Rebound of
iPhone 5 Concept Redesign (Bottom)
By Jonathan Patalot ✈
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
