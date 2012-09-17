Chris Skiles

Seattle Met Fall Arts Preview Feature Spread

Seattle Met Fall Arts Preview Feature Spread seattle met magazine feature editorial design lucky 11 studios michael byers
Feature spread for the September issue of Seattle Met. Fall Arts preview. Illustration by Michael Byers. Design and art direction by Chris Skiles.

