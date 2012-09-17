John Ashenden
H1 Studios

Desk.com Sign-up Well

John Ashenden
H1 Studios
John Ashenden for H1 Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Desk.com Sign-up Well desk logo purple lead salesforce buttons circle light grid
Download color palette

Snapshot from the new Desk.com website. Launch on Sept 15 and 3 months in the making. Check out the site here: www.desk.com.

Site is super responsive and supports retina display.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
H1 Studios
H1 Studios
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by H1 Studios

View profile
    • Like