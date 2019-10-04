Fitness App - Set Running Goal

There are many fitness apps on the market. Users can set goals and chose workouts accordingly before they start to workout. But what about runners and their training? There are no apps, where they can select a predefined running workout. In order to execute their training correctly, they have to check watch all the time.

This concept is for runners, who would like to push themselves to the next level. In this app, they are able to set goals by setting the desired pace, distance, or duration at the beginning of each run. During workout they are notified about their performance by voice.

