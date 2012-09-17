Brad Blackman

Pastor Appreciation Breakfast (Pink)

Brad Blackman
Brad Blackman
Pastor Appreciation Breakfast (Pink) miami 1950s art deco
And the one for women in ministry is pink, of course.

Rebound of
Pastor Appreciation Breakfast (Blue)
By Brad Blackman
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Brad Blackman
Brad Blackman

