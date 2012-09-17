Keenan Cummings

ADC talk this week

ADC talk this week
I’m fired up to speak at the Art Directors Club this week for StartUp. Hope to see y'all there.

http://adcglobal.org/startup/

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
