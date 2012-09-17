Gradient Color Matching Tutorial

I was introduced to a good technique this week on how to match gradient colors on 2 different buttons (by the color change ratio).

*Note this is for the upmost pixel anal designers

Scenario: So you have 1 button designed, and a 2nd button base color but want to match the gradients.

Button 1 looks something like this:

background-color: #4264CD

border: 1px solid #3456C2

gradient from #4264CD to #3456C2

Head over to this

Binary to Decimal to Hexadecimal Converter.

Type in 4264CD in the Hexadecimal area

You get a decimal of 4351181

Now type in 3456C2 in the Hexadecimal area

You get a decimal of 3430082

4351181 - 3430082 = 921099

-------

Your 2nd button is already designed at #D14836

Now come a slightly different process.

Type in D14836 in the Hexadecimal area

You get a decimal of 13715510

13715510 - 921099 = 12794411

Type 12794411 in the Decimal area

You get C33A2B (That's your other color)

So your other button gradient is #D14836 to #C33A2B