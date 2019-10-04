Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Kiiashko

EsportsPoint - Ticket app tournament page

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
EsportsPoint - Ticket app tournament page stats tournament esports tournament events games game teams worlds ux uiux ui ticket app mobile app mobile league of legends leagueoflegends esports championship application app
Hi guys! Here is continue of the EsportsPoint ticket application where you can see information about esports tournaments and buy tickets for them.

You can see some inner pages of the tournament. Here you can find tournament info page, participating teams and brackets.

Thanks to @Riot Games this World Championship will be amazing!

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects ↴
