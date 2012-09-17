serge kanunnikov

2 Dribbble Invites

2 Dribbble Invites
1. tweet about this invite (put my nick @phode7 into the tweet)
2. put a link to your portfolio into this tweet.
3. Follow me on twitter and dribbble

example: @phode7 got 2 dribbble invites (link) - this is my portfolio: (link)
but a creative tweet can bring an invite too :)

lets see what you got!

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
