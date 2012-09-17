Christopher Avila

Conva Logo futura clothing skate logo conva
Finalized logo for a NEW Skateboard Clothing company out of Toledo, OH with the hopes of becoming a Volcom Stone style company.

Pronounced: (Con-Vuh)

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
