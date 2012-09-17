Mandar Apte

Illlustration Of South Indian Dancer

Illlustration Of South Indian Dancer face eye drawing traditional illustration pencil paper dancer india south
First Shot on Dribbble...

Illustration done with Traditional pencil on Paper, Had immense pleasure while doing it... Hope I will do like this more per day...

Portfolio Link: http://mandarapte.com/

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
