Topshelf Records 2012 Sampler

Who needs designers.mx?! :P

More of a plug than a shot, I suppose. I put together a cool little (OK, not-so-little — 672mb!) sampler of what I think are some of the best and brightest bands in indie emo / punk / hardcore / screamo / whatever. You can download it for free here. The talented Matt Lewicki designed the packaging and layout and i coded it all up and oversaw the project. It's nice having interns! :)