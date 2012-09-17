Kevin Duquette

Topshelf Records 2012 Sampler

Kevin Duquette
Kevin Duquette
  • Save
Topshelf Records 2012 Sampler topshelf topshelf records cd print web rwd responsive web design
Download color palette

Who needs designers.mx?! :P

More of a plug than a shot, I suppose. I put together a cool little (OK, not-so-little — 672mb!) sampler of what I think are some of the best and brightest bands in indie emo / punk / hardcore / screamo / whatever. You can download it for free here. The talented Matt Lewicki designed the packaging and layout and i coded it all up and oversaw the project. It's nice having interns! :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Kevin Duquette
Kevin Duquette

More by Kevin Duquette

View profile
    • Like