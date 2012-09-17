Steinar Hovland

login ui ux facebook twitter toggle password sign in
Playing with ideas for a new login screen, primarily aimed at smartphones.

Password field is set to toggle between hidden and visible letters.

Feedback is much appreciated!

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
