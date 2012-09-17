Cory Angen

Typeface

Typeface square red black rounded pixel
Still for nothing. It's just been a particularly slow few days at work.

The D (which changed from the previous shot), V & X are quite goofy. If you have any suggestions, I'd love to hear 'em.

Rebound of
Ten Thousand
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
