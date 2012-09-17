Zach Shuta

World Shaker

Zach Shuta
Zach Shuta
Hire Me
  • Save
World Shaker design illustration logo t-shirt hall of fame
Download color palette

Tee graphic for Hall of Fame Ltd. Fall 2012

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Zach Shuta
Zach Shuta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zach Shuta

View profile
    • Like