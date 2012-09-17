Nick Ng

Campus Buildings

higher education campus university buildings illustration
Designing the campus buildings based on the actual sites located in Chicago. All the greenness come from the school's primary brand color (and the blueness is the sky's primary brand color, save some dark days here and there).

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
