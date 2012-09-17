Heather Johnson

Blackswan Typography

Blackswan Typography
The end page design for a typographic representation book for the movie Black Swan. The design makes up the typography for the story of swan lake as told by the main character of the movie.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
