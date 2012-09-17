Kyle Anthony Miller

Grouper

Grouper mark illustration grouper fish website
Wrapped up the branding for Grouper last week. This was by far the best experience i've ever had with a project.

Check out their website i designed as well.

http://www.joingrouper.com

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Branding startups for over 10 years. 👉 31,279 followers
