Daniel Marcos Perujo

Cut&Slice me web

Daniel Marcos Perujo
Daniel Marcos Perujo
  • Save
Cut&Slice me web plugin wip photoshop layers panel free button
Download color palette

I will try to release the plugin on 24th ;)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Daniel Marcos Perujo
Daniel Marcos Perujo

More by Daniel Marcos Perujo

View profile
    • Like