the Mighty Ohio lettering type river ohio kentucky poster cincinnati louisville
Last look at my Ohio River tribute poster until I commit it to ink & paper in the next couple weeks. I'm calling it about 98% done at this point, just a few details to finesse before it gets screened.
I'll post a full image after I print it.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
