Joana Ray

Logo Altamont

Joana Ray
Joana Ray
  • Save
Logo Altamont altamont logo geometric music
Download color palette

Logo for a portuguese music blog.

I'm having some trouble with the letter "N" so any advice is very welcome!

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Joana Ray
Joana Ray

More by Joana Ray

View profile
    • Like