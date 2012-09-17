Jackie Tran

The Circles - AVAILABLE NOW

The Circles - AVAILABLE NOW circles icons replacement ios
So the Circles is finally available for download.

FOR FREE !!

The icons are in :

- iPhone Retina 114x114 px
- iPad Retina 144x144 px

http://thecircl.es

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
