Since starting Daydreams & Nightschemes it has felt like I've been on a non-stop work schedule. My typical weekday goes as follows; wake up at 8:00, leave for work at 9:00, arrive at work for 9:45, leave at 18:30 (frame above) and work on Daydreams & Nightschemes till I go to bed at 2:00. Click the link below to see the full stop-motion, cut-paper animation:

http://DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-16