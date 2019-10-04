Design_League

SharkSword Logo

SharkSword Logo brand design trending clean creative design design art artwork art logo branding mordern modern logo modern design sword logo sword fish logo fish shark logo shark
Creative,Modern and Stunning artwork which will blow your mind.

It is a mixture of 2 elements which is #Shark & #Sword. Hope you guys like it.

Artwork by #Design_League

