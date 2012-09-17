Romina Kavcic

Blood pressure

Romina Kavcic
Romina Kavcic
  • Save
Blood pressure blood pressure ui gui app ios health black red blue
Download color palette

Part of new project.
Screen shows diary for tracking measurements taken at home using The Withings blood pressure monitor. Select which data (systolic, diastolic and/or pulse) to show in a chart, ...

Feedback welcome.

Stay tuned. Follow me on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Romina Kavcic
Romina Kavcic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Romina Kavcic

View profile
    • Like