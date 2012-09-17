Emory Allen

The End its over an exquisite beast coffin
It's over, folks! A year of daily drawings is finally over.

You can check out the last drawing here http://anexquisitebeast.com/#!/latest
or start from the beginning! http://anexquisitebeast.com/

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
