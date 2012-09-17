Christian Broadbent

Superhero Icons One Color

Christian Broadbent
Christian Broadbent
  • Save
Superhero Icons One Color icons iron man jack sparrow hendrix mr. t kiss gollum one color superhero
Download color palette

Another set of icons created for @Riser Media Will post full color versions soon. I want to create more of these, any suggestions on characters, super heroes, musicians, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Christian Broadbent
Christian Broadbent

More by Christian Broadbent

View profile
    • Like