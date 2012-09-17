Curtis Herbert

Wine Icon v2

It's always evolving. We brought on @Jack Bingham to refine the app's design and he took it in a whole new awesome direction. Updated the icon to match the sexy color scheme of the app.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
