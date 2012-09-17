Charles Santoso

Do Da Do Do Dee Doo

Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso
  • Save
Do Da Do Do Dee Doo charles santoso pencil solo show
Download color palette

One of the piece from my last year solo show. This one is going a new home soon :)

You can view the full video of the 'Wonderland' show here:
http://vimeo.com/29087406

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso

More by Charles Santoso

View profile
    • Like