Brett Stenson

Barista PDX - Window Painting

Brett Stenson
Brett Stenson
  • Save
Barista PDX - Window Painting sign window painting type typography lettering
Download color palette

Final (or close to final) letter piece for Barista PDX, a well known and highly respected asset to the coffee community in Portland. This piece will be hand painted on glass in the window of the Downtown Location. Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Brett Stenson
Brett Stenson

More by Brett Stenson

View profile
    • Like