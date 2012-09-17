Rachel Shillcock

[cp] Project #2

codepotato web design scotland
A sneak peek of one of the next designs I've done for @cssgareth of [cp] - this client is for a Scottish-based financial planner. They loved the idea of sweeping Scottish landscapes so we made this a big feature on the homepage.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
