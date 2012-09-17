Pedja Rusic

Free Icon

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
Free Icon omg its full of stars and rainbows fucking unicorns i have never ever seen this glowing orb in my life the pettunias are like wtf
Download color palette

Here's a free .psd

Bigger » http://cl.ly/JVc7

Files » http://cl.ly/JVzQ ( a bit messy but who cares it's free ) ¬_¬

Enjoy.

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like