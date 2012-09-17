Mason Phillips

Follow the Frog

Mason Phillips
Mason Phillips
  • Save
Follow the Frog illustration poster jungle mountains silhouette rainforest alliance
Download color palette

Final poster for Follow the Frog Week, a Rainforest Alliance promotional campaign kicking off today. You can check out a pretty sweet companion video by Max Joseph right over here.

98a0ac27cd61593f015034f1dee59452
Rebound of
We've got everything you want
By Mason Phillips
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Mason Phillips
Mason Phillips

More by Mason Phillips

View profile
    • Like