Luboš Volkov

Switch (psd)

Luboš Volkov
Luboš Volkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Switch (psd) switch ui ux on off free psd
Download color palette

Hi my friends! When i saw that switch by @ Vaibhav i decied to make for you free psd with the white switch. Very simple one hope you will like it. You can use it for whatever you want :)

Have a great day and tell me if you will do some great stuff with those.
psd here: http://www.paywithatweet.com/pay/?id=df15ff4cbce830cb37e046b4ef630352 :D

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Luboš Volkov
Luboš Volkov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Luboš Volkov

View profile
    • Like