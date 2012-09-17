Shaun Cronin

UI Elements

Shaun Cronin
Shaun Cronin
  • Save
UI Elements progress slider tooltip switch toggle on off light
Download color palette

A few more pieces of the UI kit that I'm currently working on.

6477e9f122a02eca783d8b2bd25ed5b8
Rebound of
Power Button Pushed
By Shaun Cronin
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Shaun Cronin
Shaun Cronin

More by Shaun Cronin

View profile
    • Like