Postergeist logo

This is for my poster project, Postergeist, launching on Kickstarter here in a few days. It includes the They Might Be Giants poster I put up here awhile ago. Anyway, I used the Birdy typeface by Type Together with a modification to the G. I really like the red and the texture.

