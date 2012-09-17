TJ Cosgrove

Vector Pencil pencil vector black white hand drawn apps scribbles notes ui
Loving on the stock textures now I learnt how to scale them within shapes. Adds so much depth to otherwise simple images.

More startup shenanigans, I feel my illustration work has come along leaps and bounds recently.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
    Like