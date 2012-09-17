Liam Kenyon

Practice Icon (Mail)

Liam Kenyon
Liam Kenyon
  • Save
Practice Icon (Mail) practice icon mail
Download color palette

Carry on with sharpening up and getting back in the swing of things.

Created this simple mail icon (kept the slightly un-standard base)

As always comments and critique are welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Liam Kenyon
Liam Kenyon

More by Liam Kenyon

View profile
    • Like